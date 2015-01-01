Abstract

AIM: We analyzed the association between SLC6A4, DRD2, COMT and MAOA genes and suicide attempt (SA) in Mexican adolescent patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: The sample included 197 adolescents (127 females and 70 males) with principal diagnosis of MDD. Among them, 63 patients had SA at least once and 134 had not SA. The mean age of patients with and without SA was 15 ± 1.4 and 14 ± 1.5 years, respectively. We analyzed the genotype and allele distribution between patients with and without SA of SLC6A4 (5HTTLPR/rs25531), DRD2 (rs6275), COMT (rs4680), and MAOA (uVNTR).



RESULTS: We did not find genotype or allele association between SA and SLC6A4 (χ(2)=0.67, p = 0.71; χ(2)=0.07, p = 0.77, respectively), DRD2 (χ(2)=0.05, p = 0.97; χ(2)=0.003, p = 0.95), and MAOA (females: χ(2)=0.86, p = 0.64; χ(2)=0, p = 1/males: χ(2)=0.008, p = 0.92) genes. However, there were differences in genotype frequencies of COMT/rs4680 between patients with SA and without SA (χ(2)=11.17, p = 0.003). Also, we observed a high frequency of Met158 allele showing an increased risk of having presented at least one SA (χ(2)=10.6, p = 0.001; OR = 1.43; 95% CI, 1.17-1.74).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings showed an association between low activity genotype and allele of Val158Met polymorphism of COMT gene and SA in Mexican adolescents with MDD.

Language: en