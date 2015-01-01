Abstract

Rodenticide or 'rat poison' is easily available in a predominantly agrarian economy such as India. Metal phosphides or yellow phosphorous are two common rodenticides. Acute liver failure caused by accidental or suicidal poisoning with rodenticides has been infrequently reported in literature. Liver transplantation offers the best chances of survival in severe intoxication. However, the availability of liver transplantation in resource-limited settings presents a challenge. N-acetyl cysteine has been successfully used in paracetamol poisoning. Its use in rodenticide-induced acute liver failure is not so well known. We report three cases of rodenticide-related acute liver failure, one of them being a pregnant lady. All three patients were given N-acetyl cysteine and two patients improved. It is possible that the administration of N-acetyl cysteine contributed to the improvement in these two.

