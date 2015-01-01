Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We analyzed the association between individual frailty-related factors and depression in older adults.



METHODS: A total of 796 older adults who underwent geriatric assessments were included in this cross-sectional study. The frailty-related factors studied were grip strength, physical activity, walking speed, weight loss, and recurrent falls. Depression was based on the Geriatric Depression Scale.



RESULTS: After adjustment for covariates, recurrent falls were associated with depression in males (OR 3.84, 95% CI 1.30-11.35). Among females, weakest grip strength, slow walking speed, and weight loss were associated with depression (OR 2.61, 95% CI 1.52-4.49; OR 1.78, 95% CI 1.02-3.11; and OR 2.52, 95% CI 1.17-5.44, respectively). Having more frailty-related factors was also associated with higher odds of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: The associations between individual frailty-related factors and depression differed among males and females. Further prospective studies on depression and individual frailty-related factors by sex may help elucidate specific targets to be prioritized for clinical assessment and intervention. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Older adults affected by depression and frailty may present different clinical manifestations based on sex, and require different treatment approaches. Clinicians should assess both physical and psychological needs for integrated care in frail older adults.

Language: en