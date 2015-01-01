Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to further validate the Hessisch Oldendorf Risk of Falling Scale (HOSS) for neurological rehabilitation patients.



DESIGN: The overall scale performance and fall rate was calculated in a retrospective data analysis. SETTING: The study was performed in a subacute care facility during inpatient neurological rehabilitation. SUBJECTS: The study population (n = 512) included neurological and neurosurgical patients with heterogeneous levels of disability. MAIN MEASURES: The HOSS total score and the suspected risk of falling were compared with the number of falls. Characteristics of fallers and non-fallers were compared using non-parametric group comparisons. Overall scale performance was assessed by calculating the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the HOSS as well as by calculating the sensitivity and specificity.



RESULTS: A total of 82 (16%) patients experienced at least one fall. Fallers were characterized by an older age, a longer length of stay, a more severe impairment in the activities of daily living upon admission, a hemiparesis, an orientation disorder, a need of a walking aid device and an urinary incontinence. The number of falls was associated with the HOSS total score. Sixty-four fallers and two hundred seventy-four non-fallers were correctly categorized leading to a sensitivity of 78.0% and a specificity of 63.7%. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the HOSS was 0.778 ± 0.25 (CI = 0.729-0.828, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The scale performance of the HOSS showed a good sensitivity and an adequate specificity to identify neurological patients who are at high risk of falling during inpatient rehabilitation.

Language: en