Albuquerque P, Mota SM. Contrib. Nephrol. 2021; 199: 1-8.

Copyright © 2021, Karger Publishers

10.1159/000517725

Snakebite-related acute kidney injury (AKI) is mainly caused by bites from the Viperidae family which are common snakes worldwide. It is a frequent and potentially fatal clinical complication. Coagulation abnormalities are usually present and are most likely to contribute to AKI development. A better comprehension of AKI pathogenesis following the toxicsyndrome may improve patient management by primary healthcare providers, allowing earlier diagnosis and treatment. This chapter highlights the main studies about snakevenom-related AKI, the most common snakes around the world, and the respective mechanisms of AKI.


