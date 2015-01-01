Abstract

Snakebite-related acute kidney injury (AKI) is mainly caused by bites from the Viperidae family which are common snakes worldwide. It is a frequent and potentially fatal clinical complication. Coagulation abnormalities are usually present and are most likely to contribute to AKI development. A better comprehension of AKI pathogenesis following the toxicsyndrome may improve patient management by primary healthcare providers, allowing earlier diagnosis and treatment. This chapter highlights the main studies about snakevenom-related AKI, the most common snakes around the world, and the respective mechanisms of AKI.

