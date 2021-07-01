Abstract

Restaurant kitchens are work areas where involve strict and hierarchal environments that promote opportunity for bullying and workplace aggression and violence. These physical and psychological stress and fumes ultimately trigger severe occupational stress by disrupting the body's homeostasis that might induce cardiopulmonary injury. The study aimed to investigate the physical and psychological stress and candle fumes on cardiopulmonary injury in an animal model mimicking a restaurant kitchen worker. Social disruption stress (SDR) mice were exposed to scented candle fumes (4.5 h/d, 5 d/wk) in an exposure chamber for 8 weeks. Exposure to burning scented candles failed to reduce serum corticosterone level and increased proinflammatory cytokines levels and NF-ƙB activity in the lung. In addition, burning scented candle fumes synergistically increased SDR-induced serum LDH, CPK, CKMB levels, proinflammatory cytokines production as well as NF-ƙB activation in the lung and heart. Further, cardiac HIF-1α and BNP levels were also increased. We conclude that the physical and psychological stress along with candle fumes might induce cardiopulmonary injury in mice. These results could be extrapolated to restaurant kitchen workers.

Language: en