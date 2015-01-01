|
Zhu M, Shen S, Redelmeier DA, Li L, Wei L, Foss R. Epidemiology 2021; 32(5): 731-739.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
BACKGROUND: As of January 2020, 18 of 50 US states comprehensively banned almost all handheld cellphone use while driving, 3 states and the District of Columbia banned calling and texting, 27 states banned texting on a handheld cellphone, and 2 states had no general cellphone ban for all drivers. However, it remains unknown whether these bans were associated with fewer traffic deaths and whether comprehensive handheld bans are more effective than isolated calling or texting bans. We evaluated whether cellphone bans were associated with fewer driver, non-driver, and total fatalities nationally.
