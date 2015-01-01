|
Yedinak JL, Li Y, Krieger MS, Howe K, Ndoye CD, Lee H, Civitarese AM, Marak T, Nelson E, Samuels EA, Chan PA, Bertrand T, Marshall BDL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Multiple areas in the United States of America (USA) are experiencing high rates of overdose and outbreaks of bloodborne infections, including HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV), due to non-sterile injection drug use. We aimed to identify neighbourhoods at increased vulnerability for overdose and infectious disease outbreaks in Rhode Island, USA. The primary aim was to pilot machine learning methods to identify which neighbourhood-level factors were important for creating "vulnerability assessment scores" across the state. The secondary aim was to engage stakeholders to pilot an interactive mapping tool and visualize the results.
Machine learning; Neighbourhood; Overdose; HIV; hepatitis C; Predictive analytics; Structural vulnerability