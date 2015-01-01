|
Lindgren BM, Wikander T, Neyra Marklund I, Molin J. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Self-harm is defined as intentional self-injury without the wish to die. People who self-harm report feeling poorly treated by healthcare professionals, and nurses wish to know how best to respond to and care for them. Increased understanding of the meaning of self-harm can help nurses collaborate with young people who self-harm to achieve positive healthcare outcomes for them.
