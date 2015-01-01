SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aresi G, Cleveland MJ, Beccaria F, Marta E. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/15332640.2021.1956391

Focus group data from 92 youths from Italy and the U.S.A. indicate that Italians and Americans differ in perceived threshold of acceptability of drinking to excess. Youth from the U.S.A. were more accepting of intoxication than Italian youth, reflecting features of each respective dominant drinking culture. Alcohol gender double standards existed in both countries and were conceptually connected to sexuality. However, the social construction behind such connections differed across the two groups: focusing on harms to the woman in the U.S.A. and the respectability of her social group in Italy.


Italy; Alcohol norms; drinking cultures; gender double standards; U.S.A.

