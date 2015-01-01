Abstract

We examined the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt and non-suicidal intentional self-harm among pregnant women in the United States stratified by race/ethnicity. Data on hospital admissions among pregnant women 15-49 years during 2016-2017 compiled in the Nationwide Inpatient Sample were used for this study. We assessed the prevalence and factors of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt and non-suicidal intentional self-harm among different race/ethnicities. The prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempt and non-suicidal intentional self-harm was greatest among hospitalized Non-Hispanic (NH) Black pregnant women. As compared to pregnant women who were routinely discharged, those who died during the course of hospitalization had about eight times the odds for NH-Whites, four times the odds for NH-Blacks and five times the odds for Hispanics of suicidal ideation or attempt. Appropriate measures are needed for prompt diagnosis and management of mental health issues in pregnant women belonging to vulnerable sub-groups.

