Citation
Innis J, Mack K. J. Nurs. Educ. 2021; 60(8): 445-448.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Healio)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Disaster simulation exercises provide a unique opportunity for nursing students to experience interprofessional collaboration. The limited study of interprofessional education using disaster simulation has focused on two to three health disciplines. In reality, teams comprise members from multiple disciplines in health care and emergency management.
Language: en