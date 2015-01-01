Abstract

A 44-year-old man presented with a swelling of his right thigh three weeks after a fall of his scooter, in which he had experienced a sheering trauma on the tarmac. The painless swelling had increased gradually to a size of 20 x 10 cm. Ultrasonography showed a fluid filled separation of the subcutis and fascia. The diagnosis was a Morel-Lavallee lesion.

Language: nl