Abstract

The aim of the study was to explore the relationships between recent changes of anhedonia or particular symptoms of recent changes of anhedonia and suicidal ideation taking into account the severity of suicidal ideations. In a group of 173 medical students, scores of the anhedonia subscale (ANH-BDI) of the BDI-II (i.e. 4 anhedonia items: loss of pleasure, loss of interest, loss of energy and loss of interest in sex) were compared between 95 subjects without suicidality, 24 subjects with life-time suicidal ideation, 28 subjects with recent suicidal ideation and 26 planners. Analyses of covariance (ANCOVA) were performed referring to groups as independent variables, the cognitive-affective subscale (CA-BDI) of the BDI-II as a covariate, the ANH-BDI and each of the four anhedonia items as dependent variables. High levels of loss of interest characterized planners when compared to the other three groups. Loss of interest could be associated with recent and severe suicidal ideation.

