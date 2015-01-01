|
Berona J, Whitton S, Newcomb ME, Mustanski B, Gibbons R. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender minority youths are more likely to consider, attempt, and die by suicide than are heterosexual and cisgender youths, yet little is known about how to predict future attempts or transitions from suicidal thoughts to behaviors. Additionally, adaptive measurement of psychopathology is a promising approach that may help characterize risk in this population. This study examined the validity of the Computerized Adaptive Test for Suicide Scale (CAT-SS) in predicting suicide attempts and the transition from suicidal ideation to attempt.
Suicide; Sexual minority; Clinical assessment; Computer adaptive testing; Gender minority; Mental health screening