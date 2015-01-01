|
Citation
|
Marsch LA, Gómez-Restrepo C, Bartels SM, Bell K, Camblor PM, Castro S, Cárdenas Charry MP, Cepeda M, Cubillos L, John D, Jassir MP, Lemley SM, Suárez-Obando F, Torrey WC, Uribe JM, Williams MJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental disorders are a major cause of the global burden of disease and significantly contribute to disability and death. This challenge is particularly evident in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where >85% of the world's population live. Latin America is one region comprising LMICs where the burden of mental disorders is high and the availability of mental health services is low. This is particularly evident in Colombia, a country with a long-standing history of violence and associated mental health problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Primary care; Latin America; Mental health; Colombia; Digital health; Implementation science