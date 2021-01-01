Abstract

It is critical for state governments and social service agencies to promote, monitor, and protect the safety of social workers in all workplaces--especially those in anti-trafficking practice. According to NASW (2013, p. 5), a considerable number of social workers have been targeted in verbal and physical assaults. Some have even been injured, and others have lost their lives "in the line of duty." Social workers have been murdered in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and Malaysia (ABS-CBN News, 2009; Dickerson, 1998; Donoghue, Dover, & Burbank, 2015; Epoch Newsroom, 2018; Smith, 2019; Turner, 2019). Specifically, a social welfare officer named Finardo Cabilao was found dead in his home in 2009. He fought against...



Keywords: Human trafficking;



© 2021 National Association of Social Workers

Language: en