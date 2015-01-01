SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Swetlitz N. AMA J. Ethics 2021; 23(7): E586-589.

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

10.1001/amajethics.2021.586

unavailable

Too many men who suffer from depression remain undiagnosed. While men are diagnosed with depression at half the rate of women, they die by suicide 3 to 4 times as frequently. Gendered processes of socialization affect how some boys and men express depression. Notably, gender disparities in diagnosis disappear when "male-typical" symptoms of depression are incorporated. Historically and to this day, masculinities have created barriers to care. Addressing disparities in depression diagnoses and treatment requires making psychological services affordable, adopting collaborative care models, revisiting sex as a risk factor for depression, and reexamining major depressive disorder's diagnostic criteria.


Language: en
