|
Citation
|
Fitzpatrick S, Varma S, Ip J. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) involves high rates of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behaviors, which are often preceded by urges. Disrupted sleep processes have been linked to NSSI and suicidal behaviors. However, it is unclear which specific sleep processes influence NSSI and suicide urges at rest (i.e., baseline) or in response to distress (i.e., reactivity) in BPD, and thus require targeting in BPD-specific interventions. This study examined whether two distinct homeostatic sleep processes (i.e., total sleep time [TST] and time in bed [TIB]), and one circadian sleep process (i.e., chronotype, or tendencies toward early versus late bed and rise times) predict baseline NSSI and suicide urges and urge reactivity in BPD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; sleep; non-suicidal self-injury; Borderline personality disorder; circadian