Citation
Ingham V, Islam MR, Hicks J, Burmeister O. Aust. J. Rural Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Australian Rural Nurses; National Rural Health Alliance, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In the aftermath of fires which swept through a regional community in 2013, community leaders were thrust, unprepared, into the disaster recovery arena. The objective of this research was to investigate the subsequent lived experience of these community leaders and, based on this information, develop a guide to meet the challenges for their personal preparation in the context of disaster.
Language: en
Keywords
disaster; preparedness; guide; local; not for profit