Abstract

BACKGROUND: Population-based data regarding the relationship between childhood maltreatment (CM), somatization and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in adults are limited.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association of CM history (emotional and physical abuse and neglect, sexual abuse) with somatization and with physical and mental HRQoL in adults. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data from 2305 participants from the population-based Study of Health in Pomerania were analyzed (aged 20 to 80 years).



METHODS: We applied the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Somatoform disorders were diagnosed according to the criteria of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 4th Edition (DSM-IV) in a clinical interview. Using a self-administered questionnaire, we assessed the number of somatic symptoms and physical and mental HRQoL.



RESULTS: Sexual abuse was related to the diagnosis of a somatoform disorder (odds ratio [OR] 1.87; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.29, 2.69). Emotional abuse and physical neglect were associated with the number of somatic symptoms (B = 0.93; 95% CI 0.42, 1.45 and B = 0.50; 95% CI 0.17, 1.83, respectively). Sexual abuse and physical neglect were related to lower physical HRQoL (B = -1.87; 95% CI -3.17, -0.57 and B = -1.26; 95% CI -2.02, -0.49, respectively), and emotional abuse was associated with lower mental HRQoL (B = -2.83; 95% CI -4.03, -1.62).



CONCLUSIONS: A history of CM, in particular sexual abuse, emotional abuse and physical neglect, is a risk factor for somatization and impaired HRQoL in adults. Individuals with somatic symptoms are an important target group for CM screening. Addressing HRQoL might be significant in psychotherapy for individuals with CM experience.

