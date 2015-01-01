Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the study was to determine and compare the clinical and social characteristics of minors using alcohol and drugs for inebriation, and the same for those using them for suicide.



METHODS: This study includes an analysis of case histories of adolescents hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit because of acute alcohol or/and drug intoxication in 2015 to 2017. Two groups (group I: inebriation, and group II: suicide) were compared on age, sex, severity of intoxication, used substances, presence of other self-harm evidence, and social status.



RESULTS: A total of 390 cases were registered: 78.21% in Group I and 21.79% in Group II. The Glasgow-Coma-Scale scores showed that patients from Group I were more severely intoxicated, with an average score of 11.47, whereas patients from Group II averaged 13.45 (P <.001). Self-harm was more prominent among minors from Group II, with an incidence of up to 65.09%. The most common substance used to become inebriated was alcohol (72.79%), and for committing suicide was medication (88.24%). Patients who were living in children's care homes composed 13.33% of all cases included into the study, despite the low frequency of these minors in Lithuania (0.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: The substance used for deliberate intoxication was mostly alcohol. Minors experiencing inebriation were hospitalized in worse clinical condition in comparison to those who had attempted suicide. Other signs of self-harm were significantly more common among suicidal minors. Living in children's care homes is a possible risk factor for deliberate intoxication among young people in Lithuania.

