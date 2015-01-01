|
Gardner KJ, Paul E, Selby EA, Klonsky ED, Mars B. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e688472.
34349705
BACKGROUND: Research has identified functions of non-suicidal self-harm/self-injury (NSSH) but whether functions change over time, from adolescence to early adulthood, or predict the continuation of the behavior prospectively remains unclear. This study aimed to prospectively explore whether intrapersonal and interpersonal NSSH functions in adolescence predict repetition of self-harm (regardless of suicidal intent) and incident suicide attempts in early adulthood.
self-harm; suicide attempt; non-suicidal self-injury; Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children; non-suicidal self-harm; non-suicidal self-harm functions