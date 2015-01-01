|
Ramnath S, Suri G. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
BACKGROUND: More than forty million people suffer from depression in India. A lack of awareness, stigma related to mental health issues, and limited accessibility to treatment services magnify the profound personal and societal impact of depression. Given the rise of smartphones in India, mobile technology can help alleviate some of these depression-related challenges. AIMS AND METHOD: The aim of this paper is to investigate the essential features of an India targeted depression smartphone app. We conducted an online survey to profile the needs of individuals with depression in India, which varied based on variables such as socioeconomic background, age, level of awareness toward depression, and the extent of exposure to mental health stigma. We also conducted a systematic evaluation of depression apps currently available to Indian users to investigate the user needs that these apps met and the needs that they failed to meet. Based on our findings, we made a set of recommendations related to the essential features of a future app targeted at managing depression in India.
Language: en
India; Depression; Asia; mobile health; smartphone apps