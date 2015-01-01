Abstract

BACKGROUND: More than forty million people suffer from depression in India. A lack of awareness, stigma related to mental health issues, and limited accessibility to treatment services magnify the profound personal and societal impact of depression. Given the rise of smartphones in India, mobile technology can help alleviate some of these depression-related challenges. AIMS AND METHOD: The aim of this paper is to investigate the essential features of an India targeted depression smartphone app. We conducted an online survey to profile the needs of individuals with depression in India, which varied based on variables such as socioeconomic background, age, level of awareness toward depression, and the extent of exposure to mental health stigma. We also conducted a systematic evaluation of depression apps currently available to Indian users to investigate the user needs that these apps met and the needs that they failed to meet. Based on our findings, we made a set of recommendations related to the essential features of a future app targeted at managing depression in India.



RESULTS: Presently available depression apps fall short in providing some significant features such as local language options, content in audio and video formats, and user location matched resources. These gaps make these apps less than fully relevant to a diverse set of Indian users.



CONCLUSIONS: It is essential to provide depression-related information in a targeted manner depending upon each user's particular needs and context. Potential customizations, such as offering content in local languages and flexible formats (e.g. audio, video, and text); and providing user-relevant diagnostic tools and location matched treatment resources can help improve the suitability of the app for diverse users.

