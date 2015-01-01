Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS A total of 133 cases were documented in a seven-state region, with Iowa reporting 43% of the cases and asphyxiations accounting for 42% of all cases. Most victims were male (>79%) with an average age of 38 years. The overall fatality rate was 57%, and 16% of the victims were under the age of 21. Thirteen incidents involved secondary victims, including eleven incidents involving two, one incident involving three, and one incident involving four. ABSTRACT. Research was conducted to document, classify, analyze, and summarize available injury and fatality data involving facilities and equipment for livestock manure storage, handling, and transport in the seven-state region (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) served by the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH). Data were initially drawn from the Purdue Agricultural Confined Space Incident Database (PACSID), which contained over 2,400 individual U.S. cases of agricultural confined space related entrapment, engulfment, entanglement, asphyxiation, and falls that were documented between 1975 and 2019. Data from these cases have been partially summarized and published, but the findings did not include in-depth analysis of manure-related incidents. Approximately one in five (460) of the 2,400+ cases that were documented over 44 years involved storage, handling, or transport of livestock wastes, including exposure to toxic gases. Of these, 133 cases were documented as having occurred in the targeted seven-state region. Each case was identified and coded according to a protocol developed previously to classify incidents related to livestock manure handling, storage, and transport. Iowa and Minnesota accounted for 79% of the total, with swine operations accounting for 33% of cases when livestock type was known. Of the victims, 79% were male. Ages ranged from 1 to 85, with an average age of 38, and 15% of the victims were age 21 and under. There were 13 incidents for which two or more victims were identified, including one incident involving four victims. It is believed that historical under-reporting of incidents, especially non-fatal incidents, continues to be a barrier to achieving a more comprehensive understanding of the scope and magnitude of the problem. However, the findings are sufficient to be used in cooperation with stakeholders to enhance the content and delivery of evidence-based agricultural safety and health programs, promote safer work practices, and contribute to the development of engineering design standards. The desired outcomes of this research include more effective strategies to protect farmers and farm workers who are at high risk of manure-related injuries. The findings also provide a sufficient baseline to gauge the effectiveness of future injury prevention measures.

Language: en