Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS The farming population is at risk of injury due to sleep deprivation. Loss of sleep during previous night affects balance performance in farmers.



OBJECTIVE measures of sleep are more reliable than subjective measures for predicting balance performance. ABSTRACT. This study aimed to investigate the ability of both subjective and objective sleep measures to predict balance difficulty in agricultural workers. Seven male farmers from rural Nebraska were analyzed for static balance performance following a bout of sleep. Actiwatches were used to measure objective sleep hours and subjective questionnaires, including the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, were used to measure subjective hours of sleep and sleep quality. The participants were observed for 12 sessions, with six in planting season and six in harvest season. Static balance testing consisted of measuring the area, total displacement, and maximum range in the anteroposterior and mediolateral directions of the individual's center of pressure with Tekscan pressure mats. Overall, it was found that objective measures had a higher correlation with the magnitude of balance deviations than subjective measures.

Language: en