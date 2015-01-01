|
Hendricks KJ, Hendricks SA, Layne LA. J. Agric. Saf. Health 2021; 27(3): 121-134.
(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Agricultural Engineers)
HIGHLIGHTS The total number of injuries to all youth on farms consistently declined during the 14-year period from 2001 to 2014. Injuries to household farm youth, after initial declines, increased in 2012 and 2014. Although progress in farm youth safety has been made, farms continue to be hazardous places for youth. ABSTRACT. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted injury surveillance for youth on U.S. farms for two decades to measure childhood injury burden, track injury trends, and monitor hazardous injury exposures. The Childhood Agricultural Injury Survey (CAIS), a regionally stratified telephone survey, collected injury and demographic data for all youth less than 20 years of age on U.S. farms.
Language: en
Injury; Agriculture; Trends; Youth; Farm