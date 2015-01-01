Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS We identified 48 fatal and 187 non-fatal agricultural injuries in Florida from 2015-2019. Vehicles and environmental sources were the two leading injury sources. Using multiple data sources helped us understand the at-risk populations. ABSTRACT. The purpose of this study was to examine and describe fatal and non-fatal agricultural injuries documented in Florida. We used Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) data and AgInjuryNews.org (AIN) data from 2015 through 2019 to identify 48 fatal and 187 non-fatal injuries during the five-year study period, with 86% (40 fatal, 175 non-fatal) of these injuries being occupational. A total of 101 (43%) people were injured as a result of transportation incidents. Major injury sources were vehicles (46%) and environmental sources (heat, lightning, etc.) (14%). Using AIN data, we identified risks for youth under the age of 18 and for individuals age 65 and older. This study suggests the need for additional injury surveillance efforts to gather demographic information to identify at-risk populations.

