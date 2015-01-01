Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) includes verbal abuse, physical violence, bullying or mobbing, assault and sexual harassment. The area has been well researched in the developed and high-income countries among nurses and healthcare professionals, but in the case of the low and upper-middle-income countries, there remains a paucity of comprehensive data on the prevalence of WPV and its contributing factors. AIMS: To estimate the prevalence and determinants of WPV among nurses working in the South-East Asian Region and Western Pacific Regions.



DESIGN: Systematic review and Meta-analysis.



METHOD: A comprehensive search was done to retrieve articles based on a PRISMA compliant protocol registered in PROSPERO: CRD 42020223605. Study selection, quality assessment and data abstraction were independently done by the team members and discrepancies addressed through mutual consensus. Random-effect meta-analysis, I2 statistics and subgroup analysis were done.



RESULTS: The review included 41 studies conducted among 42,222 nurses from 13 countries. The pooled prevalence of WPV, verbal abuse, physical violence, threatening behaviour, physical assault, sexual harassment and bullying/mobbing were 58% (CI 51%-64%), 64% (CI 59%-70%), 23% (CI 14%-34%), 30(CI-11%-52%), 21% (CI 8%-38%), 12% (CI 7%-17%) and 25% (17%-33%), respectively. The various determinants of WPV included attributes related to the patient, nurses and organisation. Moreover, the impact of WPV included physical, psychological repercussions on nurses and the various measures used to manage it.



CONCLUSION: Nurses encounter a high level of WPV especially verbal abuse in their workplace settings. Nursing councils and professional nursing organisations should put in their effort towards the formulation and implementation of occupational safety legislation in their respective countries through appropriate political lobbying. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: Our review highlights the emerging need to focus on the prevention of WPV among nurses working in lower, middle and upper-middle-income countries. Legislation changes and organisational commitment are vital for ensuring effective policies to combat WPV.

Language: en