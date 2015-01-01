Abstract

AIM: To investigate workplace bullying, and explore correlations between bullying, burnout, and resilience amongst perioperative nurses in Australia.



BACKGROUND: Workplace bullying in perioperative nursing involves verbal, physical and psychological violence. However, no prior studies have measured Australian perioperative nurses' experiences of workplace bullying nor sought to understand if there is a relationship with burnout, and resilience.



METHODS: A descriptive correlational study was conducted utilising an online survey incorporating four validated instruments. Descriptive statistics and regression models analysed workplace bullying, burnout, and resilience.



RESULTS: Over half of perioperative nurses (n = 158/257, 61%) were exposed to workplace bullying. Consequences included fatigue and exhaustion (n = 129/192, 67%), anxiety (n = 123/192, 64%) and sleeplessness (n = 121/192, 63%). Organisational processes (r = 0.458, p<0.001), bullying acts (r = 0.289, p<0.001) and avoidance and withdrawal at work (r = 0.440, p=0.001) increased burnout. Psychosocial distress (r = -0.216, p<0.001) was associated with decreased resilience.



CONCLUSIONS: Workplace bullying is a persistent issue with negative impacts upon burnout, resilience, and wellbeing. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: The psychological wellbeing of employees can be prioritised by establishing and maintaining an organisational climate of psychosocial safety. Thereby inhibiting the potential of bullying to manifest and positively influencing employee wellbeing to help promote workplace engagement, productivity, and reduce burnout.

Language: en