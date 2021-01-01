|
Somaraju AV, Griffin DJ, Olenick J, Chang CHD, Kozlowski SWJ. J. Occup. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
Humanity will mount interplanetary exploration missions within the next two decades, supported by a growing workforce operating in isolated, confined, and extreme (ICE) conditions of space. How will future space workers fare in a closed social world while subjected to persistent stressors? Using a sample of 32 participants operating in ICE conditions over the course of 30-45 days, we developed and tested a dynamic model of conflict and strain. Drawing on conservation of resources (COR) theory, we investigated reciprocal relationships between different forms (i.e., task and relationship) of conflict, and between conflict and strain.
