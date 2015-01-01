SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hedegaard H, Garnett MF, Spencer MR. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2021; 70(31): 1066.

(Copyright © 2021, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

10.15585/mmwr.mm7031a3

* Injury deaths were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes U01-U03, V01-Y36, Y85-Y87, and Y89 and include all intents (unintentional, suicide, homicide, undetermined intent, and legal intervention).

Injuries accounted for the majority of deaths among persons aged 15-39 years, with the highest percentages among those aged 15-19 (76.0%) and 20-24 years (78.2%). The percentage of injury deaths was lowest among those aged <1 year (7.9%), 60-64 years (7.5%), and ≥65 years (3.4%).

Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2019. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm


