Kinkel-Ram SS, Grunewald W, Bodell LP, Smith AR. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the most commonly reported causes of death in individuals with eating disorders. However, the mechanisms underlying the suicide and disordered eating link are largely unknown, and current assessments are still unable to accurately predict future suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The purpose of this study is to test the utility of two promising proximal risk factors, sleep quality and agitation, in predicting suicidal ideation in a sample of individuals with elevated suicidal thoughts and behaviors, namely those with eating disorders.
Language: en
longitudinal; sleep; Agitation; eating disorders; suicidal ideation