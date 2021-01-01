Abstract

OBJECTIVE: High rates of trauma exposure and related posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms (PTSS) may partly explain increased suicidal ideation (SI) in transgender and gender diverse (TGD) people. This study examined whether intrusive PTSS are proximally associated with SI among TGD people.



METHOD: Daily diary surveys (n = 836 surveys; 73.3% compliance rate) were collected over 30 days from a sample of 38 TGD people in the Southeastern United States (mean age: 28.63 years; 84.2% non-Hispanic White; varying gender identities).



RESULTS: The prevalence of SI and probable diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder at baseline was 59.5% and 42.1%, respectively. Of those who met criteria for probable posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 87.5% reported SI at baseline. Multilevel modeling revealed that only depressive symptoms were positively associated with same-day SI. A trend showed a positive association between intrusive PTSS and same-day SI. Prior-day SI and baseline depressive symptoms were the sole correlates of next-day SI.



CONCLUSION: The present study does not support a proximal association between intrusive PTSS and SI beyond depressive symptoms and prior SI among TGD people. These conclusions are preliminary given the small and homogenous sample. Pending additional research, clinicians should assess suicide risk of TGD people with depressive and PTSD symptoms. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

