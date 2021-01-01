|
Citation
|
Kelley ML, Chae JW, Bravo AJ, Milam AL, Agha E, Gaylord SA, Vinci C, Currier JM. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Moral injury (an inner conflict [or cognitive dissonance] used to describe psychological, ethical, and/or spiritual conflict experienced when an individual's basic sense of humanity is violated) has been associated with suicidal ideation among military populations. However, mechanisms linking moral injury to suicidal ideation, particularly variables that may protect against suicidal ideation, have received limited attention. This study examined whether two domains of meaning in life (presence of meaning in life and searching for meaning in life) mediated the links between self- and other-directed moral injury and suicidal ideation.
Language: en