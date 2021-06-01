|
Goldsmith S, Kokolakakis T. Public Health 2021; 198: 17-21.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate whether the falls prevention programme Dance to Health provides the health system with an effective and cost-effective means to address the issue of older people's falls. STUDY DESIGN: This study used a pre-post design; that is, the same assessment measures were used both before and after the programme.
Language: en
Falls; Cost savings; Dance programmes; Older people