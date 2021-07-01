Abstract

This study was designed to examine knowledge, attitude and practices with regards to burns prevention and first aid in the Indian community. A total of 83 caregivers aged 19 and 40 years (mean 29 years) participated in survey. Sixty-one percent of those who responded to the survey had some knowledge of first aid, mostly through health education at schools (59%). Very few (2%) received first aid education from health workers. Approximately 2/3 of responders (66-70%) were aware of applying cool running water to a burn and to stop drop and roll in case of a flame burn. However, the same number also listed a myriad of household remedies that they would use as first aid. 66-71% responders were aware of some situational risks in the home and community but only 27% considered young children to be at greater risk. 31% responders had an enclosed kitchen and 16% were still cooking on the floor. A large percentage (83%) cooked outside on a traditional wooden open fire. A quarter of the responders still used oil lamps on the floor and had little regard for the flammability of clothes. There was a weak positive correlation between knowledge and attitude (r-square 0.379) and attitude and practice (r-square 0.373), but no correlation between knowledge and practice (r-square 0.089). Our survey suggests that many responders have limited knowledge of effective first-aid techniques and live in high-risk environments. The major sources of first aid information were from school-based health education, social and electronic media. These resources can be utilized to further disseminate knowledge on first aid and practical prevention techniques.

