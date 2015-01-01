Abstract

Disability inclusion of children in disaster management means to identify and then eliminate the challenges faced by children with disabilities during disaster occurrence. The present research aimed to explore how the challenges of children with disabilities can be resolved in disaster management. Qualitative content analysis was used to compare individual-stakeholder-based disaster management with all-stakeholder disaster management considering three stakeholders: developed nations, developing nations, and international organizations. A key finding is that these stakeholders must shift from the individual-stakeholder-based approach to the all-stakeholders approach while enhancing disaster medicine, education, monitoring, and implementation stages. A comprehensive framework of disability inclusion is proposed to reflect effective disaster management for these children.

