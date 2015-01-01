|
Citation
Liu X, Liu X. Healthcare (Basel) 2021; 9(7): e847.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious social problem. Substantial efforts have been made to prevent suicide for many decades. The internet has become an important arena for suicide prevention and intervention. However, to the best of our knowledge, only one study has analyzed suicidal comments online from the perspective of rhetorical structure with incomplete rhetorical relations. We aimed to examine the rhetorical differences between Chinese social media users who died by suicide and those without suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
online posts; rhetorical structure theory (RST); suicide identification