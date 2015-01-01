Abstract

Stigmatization of suicide (SOS) affects help-seeking for suicidality and impedes successful treatment. This study aimed to identify different types of stigmatization and understand the causes and glorification of suicide by comparing three groups; within each of the following groups, the impact of age and gender was explored: (1) practicing medical professional in direct contact with suicidality (psychotherapists, psychiatrists, related medical professions (nurses, etc.)), (2) future medical professionals still in training, (3) and the general population with no professional contact with suicidality. German adults completed an online survey with a total of 742 participants. A MANCOVA was calculated with age and gender being controlled as covariates, due to different distribution. Practicing professionals showed significantly higher levels of SOS than the other groups, while the future professionals showed no differences in SOS from the general population. The understanding of suicide causes was similar across all groups. Men showed higher levels of SOS than women, while women scored higher at understanding of causes and glorification of suicide. Within the individual groups, female professionals in the age group "36-65 years" stigmatized suicide most, while showing the least glorification. The results suggest that tendencies towards SOS are promoted by practical experience with suicidality. Therefore, special training is recommended to reduce SOS.

Language: en