Çinar, Yildirim MA, Öneş K, Gökşenoğlu G. Int. J. Rehabil. Res. 2021; 44(3): 262-268.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/MRR.0000000000000486

The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of robotic-assisted gait training (RAGT) on functional status and the quality of life in patients with subacute complete spinal cord injury (SCI). Thirty-seven patients with complete SCI were included in this study. All patients underwent conventional rehabilitation 5 days a week for 8 weeks. The patients were divided into two groups: those who received RAGT (group I, n = 17) and those who received only conventional rehabilitation (group II, n = 20) for 30 min twice a week for a total of 8 weeks. Evaluations were performed using the Walking Index SCI II (WISCI II) for ambulation, Functional Independence Measure (FIM) for functional status and Short Form 36 (SF-36) for the quality of life at the beginning and end of rehabilitation. The mean duration of injury was 3.5 ± 2.1 months in group I and 3.8 ± 2.6 months in group II (P > 0.05). Significant improvement was observed in both groups as per WISCI II and FIM scores (P < 0.05). However, no significant inter-group difference was noted in pre- and post-treatment FIM and WISCI II change scores (P > 0.05). In groups I and II, there was significant improvement only in physical activity scores of SF-36 compared with baseline scores (P < 0.05); however, other SF-36 subparameter scores did not differ significantly between pre- and post-treatment (P > 0.05). Treatment with RAGT has positive effects on functional independence, ambulation and the quality of life in patients with subacute complete SCI. RAGT combined with conventional therapy in patients with complete SCI may facilitate the improvement of patient condition more than conventional therapy alone.


Language: en
