Abstract

After a year of uncertainty regarding the effects of COVID-19 on youth substance use, the data are starting to come in and the picture is less dire than anticipated. Undoubtedly, young people with significant individual and family risk factors--such as high levels of emotional distress, anxiety, or financial strain--struggled this year both in terms of their mental health and substance use. Still, use of the two most commonly used addictive substances by young people, e-cigarettes and alcohol, appears to have declined among adolescents and college students during the course of stay-at-home orders in the U.S., even as the use of tobacco, alcohol, opioids, and other drugs increased among adults...

