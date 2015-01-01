|
Citation
|
Mendez J, Yomogida K, Figueroa W, Diaz Roldan K, Bavarian N. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The misuse use of prescription stimulants (MPS) among college students is a pressing public health concern. Past research suggests there is variation in MPS frequency by race/ethnicity. According to the Theory of Triadic Influence, a health behavior can increase in frequency based on experiences and characteristics of the behavior. Thus, our aim was to examine the association between experiences and characteristics of MPS with MPS frequency, by race/ethnicity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
theory; substance use; frequency; misuse characteristics; of triadic influence; Prescription stimulant misuse