Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The misuse use of prescription stimulants (MPS) among college students is a pressing public health concern. Past research suggests there is variation in MPS frequency by race/ethnicity. According to the Theory of Triadic Influence, a health behavior can increase in frequency based on experiences and characteristics of the behavior. Thus, our aim was to examine the association between experiences and characteristics of MPS with MPS frequency, by race/ethnicity.



METHODS: A probability sample of students attending two California universities completed a paper-based, psychometrically validated, instrument. Students who reported engaging in MPS in their lifetime were also asked questions about frequency, cost per pill, administration routes, sources, and experience with the drug. We used regression analyses to address our research questions, and conducted analyses by racial/ethnic group (i.e. for students identifying as Asian, Latinx, and White).



RESULTS: MPS frequency did not vary by race/ethnicity. The influence of characteristics of misuse on frequency varied by race/ethnicity. Additionally, frequency of experiencing the desired outcome was significantly associated with increased MPS frequency across all three racial/ethnic groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Characteristics of misuse are important to consider when screening for misuse and potential dependence. Particular attention should be given to these characteristics by race/ethnicity. Implications for future research are discussed.

