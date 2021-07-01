Abstract

Veterans are at increased risk of comorbid posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) relative to civilians. Few studies have explored the association between distinct PTSD symptoms and AUD in veterans, and existing findings are highly discrepant. This study aimed to address this gap and equivocal association by evaluating which PTSD symptom clusters are most associated with AUD in a veteran sample using the 7-factor 'hybrid' model of PTSD. Data were analyzed from the 2019-2020 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS), a nationally representative survey of 4069 U.S. veterans. Veterans completed self-report measures to assess current PTSD symptoms and AUD. Multivariable logistic regression and relative importance analyses were conducted to examine associations between the 7-factor model of PTSD symptoms and AUD. Adjusting for sociodemographic, military, trauma factors, and depressive symptoms, scores on the dysphoric arousal (20.7% relative variance explained [RVE]) and externalizing behaviors (19.0% RVE) symptom clusters were most strongly associated with AUD in the full sample, while externalizing behaviors (47.7% RVE), anxious arousal (23.9% RVE), and dysphoric arousal (12.4%) accounted for the majority of explained variance in veterans who screened positive for PTSD.



RESULTS of this nationally representative study of U.S. veterans highlight the importance of externalizing behaviors and arousal symptoms of PTSD as potential drivers of AUD in this population. The 7-factor hybrid model of PTSD provides a more nuanced understanding of PTSD-AUD associations, and may help inform risk assessment and more personalized treatment approaches for veterans with and at-risk for AUD.

Language: en