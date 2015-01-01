Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study assessed patterns in reported violence against doctors working in 11 Baghdad hospitals providing care for patients with COVID-19 and explored characteristics of hospital violence and its impact on health workers.



METHODS: Questionnaires were completed by 505 hospital doctors (38.6% male, 64.4% female) working in 11 Baghdad hospitals. No personal or identifying information was obtained.



FINDINGS: Of 505 doctors, 446 (87.3%) had experienced hospital violence in the previous 6 months. Doctors reported that patients were responsible for 95 (21.3%) instances of violence, patient family or relatives for 322 (72.4%), police or military personnel for 19 (4.3%), and other sources for 9 (2%). The proportion of violent events reported did not differ between male and female doctors, although characteristics varied. There were 415 of the 505 doctors who reported that violence had increased since the beginning of the pandemic, and many felt the situation would only get worse. COVID-19 has heightened tensions in an already violent health workplace, further increasing risks to patients and health providers.



INTERPRETATION: During the COVID-19 epidemic in Iraq an already violent hospital environment in Baghdad has only worsened. The physical and emotional toll on health workers is high which further threatens patient care and hospital productivity. While more security measures can be taken, reducing health workplace violence requires other measures such as improved communication, and addressing issues of patient care.

Language: en