Abstract

Psychiatric disorders are important predictors of deliberate self-harm. The present study was carried out to determine the associations between DSM-IV TR Axis- I & II disorders and deliberate self-poisoning (DSP) in a rural agricultural district in Sri Lanka. Patients residing in the district who presented with DSP were randomly selected for the study. Both the cases and age, sex, and, residential area, matched controls were assessed for DSM-IV TR Axis- I & II disorders based on the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV-TR Axis I and II Disorders (SCID I & II) conducted by a specialist psychiatrist. Cases consisted of 208 (47.4%) males and 231 (52.6%) females. More than one third (37%) of males and more than half (53.7%) of females were aged below 20 years. DSM-IV TR axis-I and/or II psychiatric diagnoses were diagnosed in 89 (20.3%) of cases and 14 (3.2%) controls. Cases with a DSM-IV TR axis-I diagnosis were older than the cases without psychiatric diagnosis (32 and 19 years), p<0.0001. Having a depressive episode was associated with a 19 times higher risk for DSP. Being a male aged > = 30 years and having an alcohol use disorder carried a 21 times excess risk for DSP. A fivefold excess risk for DSP was found among 10-19 year old females with borderline personality traits. Depressive disorder and alcohol-related disorders were significantly associated with the older participants who presented with DSP. The overall prevalence of psychiatric disorders associated with DSP in rural Sri Lanka was significantly lower compared to the rates reported in the West and other countries in the region. Therefore, health and research priorities to reduce self-harm in Sri Lanka should focus both on psychiatric and non-psychiatric factors associated with DSP.

Language: en