Abstract

PURPOSE: With the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, the consideration of effective communication strategies from Wuhan can provide valuable insight to other countries in how to manage their risk response. This study analyzes the building of a risk communication system in Wuhan, China, to aid cross-country comparison from a policy and academic perspective.



METHODS: We use complex adaptive systems theory (CAS) to theorize the communication strategy adopted by the government - led by the Hubei Province COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters. Using ethnographic fieldwork and discourse analysis, we observed and analyzed the online and offline communication process to formulate an overview of the communications platforms used in Wuhan.



RESULTS: Wuhan's adaptive crisis communication system was backed by digital and offline infrastructure, human resources support, policy development, as well as access to scientific and technological expertize. The Wuhan municipal government adapted its communication strategy in response to public feedback, and created mechanisms to ensure that two-way communication was used to drive policy and integrate feedback from the government, enterprises, social organizations and the public. Wuhan's risk and crisis communication strategy aimed to meet emergency commitments, recover trust, regulate the public's emotions and build consensus, operating within a complex adaptive system (CAS).



CONCLUSION: By using complex adaptive system (CAS) theory, we argue that Wuhan quickly built an adaptive communication system consisting of five elements: 1) non-linear information output, 2) online and offline continuous support systems, 3) a public emotional support system, 4) multi-subject information interaction platforms and 5) a context-based approach.

Language: en