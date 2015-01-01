|
Tueth LE, Earhart GM, Rawson KS. Somatosens. Mot. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Alzheimer disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Falls are associated with AD and can lead to injury. The Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest) is a balance measure used in other neurological conditions to predict fall risk. The purpose of this study is to examine the relationship between MiniBestest, BESTest, and BESTest subsection scores and fall incidence among individuals with a diagnosis of mild AD.
falls; balance; fall prevention; Alzheimer disease; BESTest; MiniBEST; MiniBESTest