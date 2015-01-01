|
Citation
|
Subhan F, Zhao S, Diop EB, Ali Y, Zhou H. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 160: e106315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The dramatic increase in road traffic accidents poses social and economic challenges to nations, especially for developing countries. Thus, road safety urgently needs to be significantly improved at the national level to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and costs associated with it. Understanding road users' acceptance of road pricing regarding road safety improvement is crucial for safety-related investment programs. As such, this paper investigated the factors associated with public intention-to-pay (ITP) for road safety improvement in Pakistan. A structural equation model (SEM) was adopted to analyze the determinants of ITP according to the theory of planned behavior (TPB) combined with latent psychological variables that describe the personal characteristics and evaluations of different measures. Furthermore, the moderating effects of socioeconomic characteristics were also examined. A sample of 340 car drivers, interviewed at different locations of Peshawar, Pakistan, was used to test the model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Developing countries; Road safety; Structural equation modeling; Theory of planned behavior; Intention-to-pay