Abstract

BACKGROUND: People have been using hallucinogens for thousands of years and interest in these substances has grown in recent years. The aim of this study was to determine the basic socio-demographic data, preferences, experiences, and attitudes associated with hallucinogen use in Slovakia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional research design was used whereby an online survey included participants who had had at least one experience with hallucinogens (N = 422, age M = 27.78; SD = 7.84; SE = 0.38; 35.1% females). Due to the illegal, intimate, and minority nature of the phenomena studied, data was collected using the snowball sampling method via an online social network in groups that declared a drug focus.



RESULTS: Users of hallucinogens were mostly employed (61,8%) and in some form of partnership (57,6%); they usually have a high school diploma (46,68%) or a university degree (45,41%). They most often use psilocybin mushrooms, while the age of initial use (M = 19,61; SD = 5,39) as well as lifetime frequency use (M = 18,26; SD = 24,21; Median = 10) are similar to global trends. Free use without rituals was preferred to ceremonial use. In general, our sample of hallucinogen users considered the integration of psychedelic experiences to be simple rather than challenging. Concurrently, they tended to see hallucinogens as useful to humans, but realised that they are not without risk and can be somewhat dangerous. Males used hallucinogens for the first time at a younger age (p <.05, r = -.12), used more hallucinogens during their lifetime (p <.001, r = -.23), and demanded decriminalisation and legalisation more (p <.01, r = -.13) than females.



CONCLUSION: Slovak users of hallucinogens in our sample showed similar usage trends as users abroad. Even though both males and females perceive and evaluate hallucinogens very similarly, females are significantly more careful in using these substances.

Language: en